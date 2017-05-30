Tiger Woods had to be woken up by police before DUI arrest

Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Tiger Woods needed to be woken up by an officer as his Mercedes was found stopped on a Florida roadway early Monday morning, before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and police records.

"It should be noted (that) Woods was asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up" the arresting officer said in the police report. "The vehicle was running and the brake lights were illuminated as well as the right blinker flashing."

A breath blood alcohol test administered showed no signs that Woods had alcohol in his system, although he failed a field sobriety test after his vehicle was found “stopped on the roadway at 2:03 a.m. Monday in the right-hand lane and right shoulder” in Jupiter, Fla. Woods was cited for improper parking, along with the driving under the influence citation.

"Woods stated he didn't know where he was," the officer wrote.

Woods told the officer he "takes several prescriptions."

Woods couldn't complete several tasks during the field sobriety test, including reciting the national anthem backwards. The officer wrote that Woods appeared, "Sluggish, sleepy, unable to walk alone.”

Woods, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned in Palm Beach County circuit court on July 5.

Woods claimed in a statement that the DUI arrest was the result of "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" and not due to the consumption of alcohol. Police didn't specify the chemical or substance that led to the DUI arrest.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in a statement released to USA TODAY Sports and other outlets Monday evening. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods, who owns a home on Jupiter Island, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:18 a.m. ET on a single count of driving under the influence. He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

"I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism,” Woods said in the statement.

