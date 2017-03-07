Tinder is giving $100 to the cause of your choice on International Women's Day

International Women's Day is Wednesday and dating app Tinder is, as always, trying to hook you up.
Tinder in partnership with Pledgling.com, will give people $100 to donate to a women's charity in honor of International Women's Day.
So, how does it work? On Wednesday at 9 a.m., those interested in donating can tweet @Tinder with the name of a charity or an in issue that pertains to women's rights and the hashtag #FundHerCause. Once you tweet, you'll get a code to unlock the donation money to one of 12 charities Tinder has chosen on www.tinder.fund.
"Now more than ever, Tinder wants to provide a platform for people throughout the U.S. to stand proud in their support of women," the company said in a statement.
Tinder will donate up to $250,000 to women's causes.
Here's a list of the 12 charities that you can donate to through #FundHerCause:
