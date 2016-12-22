Trump calls for stronger nukes until world 'comes to its senses'

A US B-52 Stratofortress (R) is escorted by a South Korean F-15K fighter jet (L) as it flies. AFP PHOTO / JUNG YEON-JE / AFP / JUNG YEON-JE (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JUNG YEON-JE, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump Thursday decried the state of the nation’s nuclear arsenal, saying in a tweet that it had to be strengthened “greatly” during uncertain times.

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” he tweeted.

Trump made his remarks a day after receiving a national security briefing from a group of mostly senior military officers, including Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Weinstein, deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.

A nuclear arms reduction expert reacted to Trump's tweet with alarm. Joseph Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund, said similar statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin could trigger a new and destabilizing nuclear arms race.

The United States and Russia have 95% of the world's nuclear weapons, but smaller nuclear powers, such as China, North Korea, India and Pakistan, may view their statements as a call to bolster their own arsenals, he said.

"If the two guys with the biggest arsenals are talking about expanding, they're sending a message to the other guys that it's time to start their engines," Cirincione said. "And we’re off to the races."

An alternative, Cirincione suggested, would be for Trump and Putin to establish a relationship in which arms reduction is a centerpiece.

"He could assure his place his place in the history books with the deal of a lifetime," Cirincione said.

What's a triad?

Yet during the campaign for the Republican nomination and the general election, Trump struggled to show a firm grasp of U.S. nuclear strategy and capability.

In a Republican debate, Trump failed to define the “nuclear triad,” the U.S. nuclear strategy of relying on three weapons platforms to launch weapons — bombers, land-based missiles and submarine-launched missiles. The decades-long strategy is meant to deter enemies from attacking because they will be unable to prevent a devastating response.

Trump has also suggested that U.S. allies such as Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, all of whom rely on the U.S. nuclear deterrent, could acquire nuclear weapons for their own defense.

The Pentagon, in its 2017, budget has several initiatives aimed at modernizing its nuclear arsenal. Among them is a $2.1 billion program to develop a new, radar-evading long-range bomber.

In a 2015 report, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that Obama administration plans to modernize the nation's nuclear forces would cost nearly $350 billion over a 10-year period.

Gen David Goldfein, the Air Force chief of staff, has emphasized the importance of the service's nuclear mission during a trip this week to air bases around the country. He spent a night in a missile alert facility in Nebraska and met with crew members and security personnel there.

He has said the Air Force's top priority is maintaining a safe, secure and effective nuclear enterprise.

The world has seen a dramatic reduction in the number of nuclear weapons in the last 25 years, Pentagon records show.

Dec. 12 was the 25th anniversary of the Soviet Nuclear Threat Reduction Act of 1991 Since then, Pentagon statistics show, more than 7,600 nuclear warheads have been deactivated, while the United States, Russia and former Soviet republics have destroyed more than 3,600 missiles and missile launchers, 33 submarines, 155 bombers, more than 1.6 million chemical munitions, and more than 4,000 metric tons of chemical weapons.

