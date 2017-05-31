KUSA
Trump to withdraw from Paris climate deal

TEGNA 6:52 AM. MDT May 31, 2017

President Donald Trump is planning to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, a nearly 200-nation agreement, according to a White House official.

This is a developing story.

