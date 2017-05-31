Close Trump to withdraw from Paris climate deal TEGNA 6:52 AM. MDT May 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST President Donald Trump is planning to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, a nearly 200-nation agreement, according to a White House official.This is a developing story. © 2017 TEGNA MEDIA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals 'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison Tuesday overnight forecast Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017 Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving More Stories Officer-involved shooting in Centennial May 31, 2017, 6:31 a.m. Too much or not enough? Doctors cautious in opioid… May 30, 2017, 9:58 p.m. $225 million sports park to be built in Windsor May 30, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
