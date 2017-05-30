'I went way too far': Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump 'beheaded' photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 07: Comedian Kathy Griffin poses for a portrait at The Wrap studios on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,) (Photo: Emma McIntyre, 2017 Emma McIntyre)

Kathy Griffin, who has never been shy about provoking people with her comedy, is now abjectly apologizing for being photographed holding a mock "decapitated" head of Donald Trump.

After her many critics, on the right and the left, responded with outrage, Griffin took to Twitter to beg for forgiveness.

"Hey everybody, it’s me, Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask for your forgiveness. Taking down the image. I’m going to ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong."

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin posted this late Tuesday after a flood of tweets responded to the image, mentioning these sorts of sentiments: She's "pure evil!" She's a "dumb idiot!" She's "not funny!"

Even the U.S. Secret Service said it would look into what she's first called an expression of art.

But what was the point of her photo shoot with Tyler Shields, a self-described artist photographer famous for edgy imagery? He posted a YouTube video of his shoot with Griffin, in which she declines to explain much about what they're doing or why they're doing it.

In it, Griffin, wearing a blue dress, is shown holding up a "head," streaked with what appears to be blood, of President Trump by the hair. At one point, she drops it. At another point, she jokes to Shields that they're going to have to run away to Mexico after the images go public.

"I won't give away what we're doing but Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise," she says in the video clip, in which she praises Shields for making her look like she's 15. (She's 56.) "But first I'm an artist. But it's good lighting."

Friend text me this "I hear Tijuana is beautiful this time of year."https://t.co/JsP1paLxjB — Tyler Shields (@tylershields) May 30, 2017

The images were published by TMZ on Tuesday, ahead of the official release.

Representatives for Griffin did not return emails from USA TODAY seeking comment.

Initially, Griffin tweeted that she does not condone violence and was merely "mocking the Mocker in Chief."

She also tweeted a video clip of the photo shoot, and praised Shields.

On Twitter, the blowback against her was immediate and excoriating. President Trump did not respond but his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, did, tweeting: "Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?"

Chelsea Clinton was just as disgusted, tweeting: "This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president."

The Secret Service tweeted they were on the case, noting its "robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats."

Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., a former Saturday Night Live comedian who has received thousands in political donations from Griffin since 2011, is scheduled to do an event with her on July 7 in Los Angeles tied to his latest book tour. He did not say whether that event would be canceled but he was not pleased with Griffin, according to a statement he released through press secretary Michael Dale-Stein in Washington.

"Sen. Franken thinks Kathy Griffin is a talented comedian and respects her right to free speech, but believes this image was inappropriate and not the kind of thing that should be part of our national discourse," the statement said.

And former Rep. Gabby Giffords, the Arizona Democrat who was nearly killed by a gunman in her Tucson district in 2011 (and went on to found a gun violence-prevention group, Americans for Responsible Solutions, issued a statement late Tuesday, calling Griffin's photo "revolting."

"We can disagree with someone for what they believe and how they do their job, but we should never threaten them with violence. This image is vile and uncalled for. Words matter, and pictures are worth thousands of words," her statement said.

Meanwhile, many tweets urged people to denounce Griffin to CNN's advertisers (Griffin co-hosts the annual New Year's Eve broadcast with CNN's Anderson Cooper) and demanded the news network disavow her.

Does @CNN keep employees who pretend to behead @POTUS? This is unacceptable. Kathy Griffin needs to be fired. 👎 — Johnny 50 🐼 (@Johnny5024) May 30, 2017

She was compared to a terrorist.

I see no difference Kathy Griffin. pic.twitter.com/G5tY4lKnax — nd.mauri (@LloydIsOnFire) May 30, 2017

She was denounced as unfunny.

Griffin has never been funny or clever. Just another useless clown looking for attention. https://t.co/FAff0sQUiz — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 30, 2017

She was derided as stupid, tasteless and irrelevant.

Pay no attention to the Kathy Griffin BS. It's a stupid attempt at regaining notoriety. The photos are awful, meant for shock, tasteless — Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) May 30, 2017

Many people called for her head, demanded investigations, and used her to condemn all liberals and leftists.

THIS CROSSES THE LINE YOU SICK AND SATANIC LEFTISTS!

I DEMAND THE @FBI AND @SecretService INVESTIGATE THIS THREAT!https://t.co/cZmARikrfs — Italians For Trump (@Italians4Trump) May 30, 2017

There were some cynical tweets:

If Kathy Griffin retroactively titles her offensive photo series "locker room banter," conservatives will be totally fine with it. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin's photo series is irresponsible, but the GOP can't be too outraged since they just celebrated Gianforte assaulting a reporter. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 30, 2017

