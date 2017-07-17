Walmart apologizes after racial slur appears on product description

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Walmart is apologizing Monday after a racial slur appeared in one of its online product descriptions on the retail chain's website.

The racial slur appeared in a color description for a net weaving cap, listing the color as "n---- -brown."

Walmart apologized for the third- party seller's description appearing on their site in the following statement:

"We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened."

We agree this is appalling. pic.twitter.com/piW3uqFnJB — Walmart (@Walmart) July 17, 2017

The third-party company Jagazi also apologized on their website in the following statement.

"We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name JAGAZI to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real JAGAZI is a 100 percent black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their fake products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. "

