Watch: One Love Manchester benefit concert

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. General view of the crowd in this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at www.redcross.org.uk/love (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester) (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Pharrell Williams are just some of the artists set to perform Sunday at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The star-studded event comes almost two weeks after 22 people died during an attack at Grande's show in Manchester, England. Proceeds from the event are going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on MTV's website, Ariana Grande's Facebook Page, YouTube, and Twitter.

In the U.S., Freeform will also carry it live on TV and many local ABC stations will air a one-hour highlight show following game 2 of the NBA Finals.

LINK: MTV live stream for One Love Manchester concert

LINK: Ariana Grande Facebook Live for One Love Manchester concert

Just hours after a terror attack in London Saturday night, Grande's show promoter took to Twitter to assure fans the concert would go on as planned.

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured and affected,” Scooter Braun shared on Twitter. “We plan to honor them with courage, bravery and defiance in the face of fear. Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose.”

