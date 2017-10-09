'Fire devil' blazing tornado caught on camera in Portugal
As Portugal is battling another wave of wildfires with temperatures still high, a rare phenomenon known as a "fire devil", a kind of fire tornado, was caught on camera Saturday evening by Portuguese broadcaster TVI. (AP)
Associated Press , WUSA 11:36 AM. MDT October 09, 2017
