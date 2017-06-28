Close Activists: Cluster bombs dropped on Islamic State-held village kill at least 15 Associated Press , TEGNA 5:32 AM. MDT June 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BEIRUT (AP) - Cluster bombs were dropped on Islamic State-held village in eastern Syria killing at least 15 people according to activists. This is a developing story. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Teen charged with first-degree burn Leash law crackdown in Lafayette Teen arrested in girl's death in court 10-year-old death investigation WUSA Breaking News Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus Teen drives car into King Soopers store More Stories Sexually violent predator wanted after he cuts off… Jun 27, 2017, 10:54 p.m. Rare commerical rafting death reported on Poudre River Jun 27, 2017, 10:05 p.m. A detailed look at I-70's future after $1.2 billion makeover Jun 27, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
