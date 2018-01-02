Biscuit recall hits Food Lion, other grocery stores in 12 states over listeria fears

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart (Photo: Thinkstock, Kwangmoozaa)

A recall of frozen biscuit products due to possible listeria contamination has prompted several supermarket chains to pull the products from shelves and urge consumers to return the products for refunds.

The stores – including Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly, Lowes Foods and more -- took action after the manufacturer of the frozen biscuit dough products, T. Marzetti Co., announced a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the T. Marzetti Co. said in a statement.

It can also cause short-term symptoms in healthy individuals “such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.”

No illnesses have been reported. The products were distributed in these 12 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Consumers can get more information at 866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

Here are the products being recalled, including the full UPC item number:

0788002640: Southern Home Old Fashioned Buttermilk Biscuits (20 count)

1116103754: Shur Fine Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

1116103755: Shur Fine Old Fashioned Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

1122503092: Valu Time Southern Style Biscuits (20 count)

1122508421: Valu Time Buttermilk Style Biscuits (20 count)

3582604815: Food Lion Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

3680004683: Food Club Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

3680007549: Food Club Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

3825911726: SE Grocers Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count) (Note: SE Grocers is the parent company for BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores)

3825911892: SE Grocers Southern Style Biscuits (20 count)

4129075433: Piggly Wiggly Buttermilk Biscuits (20 count)

4129075434: Piggly Wiggly Homestyle biscuits (20 count)

4164300718: Lowes Foods Buttermilk Biscuits (20 count)

4164300719: Lowes Foods Southern Style Biscuits (20 count)

5193333968: Premium Pick 5 Buttermilk Biscuits (20 count)

7145220434: Morning Fresh Farms Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

7229200025: Marshalls Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

8685402591: Laura Lynn Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

8685404014: Laura Lynn Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

8685404894: Laura Lynn 20-count Buttermilk Biscuit

8826703140: Southern Home Southern Style Biscuits (12 count)

8826703141: Southern Home 20-count Southern Style Biscuits

8826703152: Southern Home Buttermilk Biscuits (12 count)

