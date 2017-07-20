CBO: Repeal and replace plan would lead to 15 million more uninsured in 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: Early morning Light hits the U.S. Capitol building on June 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Thursday June 8, former FBI Director James Comey will appear to before the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify. (Photo: Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Senate republicans' plan to replace Obamacare would cost an estimated 15 million Americans their health insurance coverage in 2018, according to a new estimate from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

The immediate impact of the replacement plan is slightly less than the 17 million Americans who would lose health care insurance under a plan to repeal Obamacare without passing a replacement, which the CBO rated on Wednesday.

The group estimated the legislation would reduce federal deficits by $420 billion over the 2017-2016 period. According to the report that reduction is the net result of a $903 billion decrease in direct spending partly offset by a $483 billion decrease in revenues.

