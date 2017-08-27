Celebrities react, donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has challenged his colleagues to do more for the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating to the Red Cross. (Photo: Kevin Winter Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas, with torrential rain and catastrophic flooding predicted to last several more days. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said that recovery from the storm will take 'a couple of years.'

As Harvey continues through the Texas coast, several celebrities have addressed the victims. During a heartfelt moment at MTV's Video Music Awards, Katy Perry urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross. "We're praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild, because we're all in this together," said Perry.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart posted to his Instagram account and challenged his celebrity friends to donate $25,000.

Among those challenged were Chris Rock, Jay Z, and Jerry Seinfield. "I think we've participated in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, come meaningless, but we've all done them," Hart said. "At this point I'm going to start a real challenge."

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans created a fundraiser, which has already raised over $250,000 and posted a video to his twitter.

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

"I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive."

Country singer Chris Young also donated $100,000 to the relief efforts on a GoFundMe account. The money will go directly to the red cross, and the campaign has raised over $130,000.

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Actor and Texas native Randy Quaid tweeted and urged people to send him his address if they need help or if they're in danger

Was born in Harris county TX, know it!If you need help, in danger, will RT your address and location. 🚨#Harvey2017 #HarrisCounty #emergency — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 27, 2017

Dozens of other celebrities have tweeted their thoughts and prayers to Houston and other parts of Texas.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Texas, we are thinking about you and we love you and we're here for you. Be safe. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 25, 2017

If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 25, 2017

Oh, god. I'm praying for these people in Texas. To all of those who can afford to help the elderly and poor leave, please help them. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 25, 2017

Heartbroken. Praying for you Houston 🙏🏻 Please everyone in Texas stay safe. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 27, 2017

Praying for Houston what a special place. Making relief donations and sending ❤️. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 27, 2017

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA