Reports: Charlie Gard, infant at center of legal battle, dies

TEGNA 11:34 AM. MDT July 28, 2017

LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died.

A British judge had ruled on Thursday that the terminally ill baby should be transferred to a hospice. The ruling marked the end of a months-long legal battle brought by his parents centered on the infant's right to life. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

