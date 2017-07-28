LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died.
A British judge had ruled on Thursday that the terminally ill baby should be transferred to a hospice. The ruling marked the end of a months-long legal battle brought by his parents centered on the infant's right to life.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs