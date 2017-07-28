A picture shows a poster set up by supporters of the family of British baby Charlie Gard outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on July 24, 2017 ahead of a listed hearing in the case brought by Charlie's parents. (Photo: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died.

A British judge had ruled on Thursday that the terminally ill baby should be transferred to a hospice. The ruling marked the end of a months-long legal battle brought by his parents centered on the infant's right to life.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

