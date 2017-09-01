Colorado firefighter task force airlifted into Beaumont, Texas for aid

Colorado Task Force 1 is helping provide humanitarian aid in Beaumont, Texas, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey (Photo: West Metro Fire Rescue)

BEAUMONT, TEXAS - The only way Colorado Task Force 1 could get in to help flood-ravaged Texas was by plane.

The crew of firefighters were airlifted in to the Beaumont, Texas area this week, after leaving for Texas from Colorado early Sunday morning.

Colorado Task Force 1 is a group of highly-trained firefighters from various metro departments.

Colorado Task Force 1 is helping provide humanitarian aid in Beaumont, Texas, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey (Photo: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The team is housed out of West Metro Fire Rescue, but includes firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and many more (15 departments in total).

The team is trained for search and rescue, water rescue, hazmat situations, and other urban search and rescue tasks such as survivor search and building collapse rescue.

For now, the team is providing important humanitarian assistance out of the Jack Brooks Regional Airport in Beaumont.

The coastal town in eastern Texas saw well over 50 inches of rain during Harvey's wrath this week.

So far, the team has provided nearly 1,500 people with food and shelter at the evacuation center there.

Colorado Task Force 1 is no stranger to disaster: the team has been deployed to the World Trade Center on September 11, the deadly floods in Lyons, Colorado, and other hurricanes across the country.

A trained K9 also accompanied the team.

Colorado Task Force 1 is helping provide humanitarian aid in Beaumont, Texas, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey (Photo: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The crew will be in Texas as long as they are needed, according to the West Metro Fire Rescue Public Information Officer.

© 2017 KUSA-TV