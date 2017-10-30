Court bars Trump from changing transgender troops policy

President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a meeting with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico in the Oval Office at the White House on October 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.

Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.

In August, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced a freeze to the policy change, pending the results of a study by experts.

Under the Obama administration, the Pentagon rescinded a longstanding ban on transgender troops from serving. It also outlined how those troops could receive medical treatment, including gender reassignment surgery, if it was deemed medically necessary.

