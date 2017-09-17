KUSA
Emmy Awards 2017: The winners list

Compiled by Lindsay Maizland , TEGNA 6:53 PM. MDT September 17, 2017

Major winners for the 2017 Emmy Awards, airing Sept. 17 on CBS (8 ET/5 PT), updated as results are announced:

Writing for a Drama: Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live, NBC

Directing for a Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Supporting actress, comedy series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Supporting actress, drama series: John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Additional winners are listed at emmys.com.

