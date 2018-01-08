Gwyneth Paltrow is officially engaged to Brad Falchuk: 'We feel incredibly lucky'

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Mike Windle, Getty Images for Airbnb)

Gwyneth Paltrow is marrying her producer boyfriend Brad Falchuk, revealing her engagement announcement — how else? — in a new issue of Goop Magazine.

Ahead of the magazine's release Tuesday, the actress and Goop founder released a joint statement with Falchuk confirming their engagement to Good Morning America Monday, writing, "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

Paltrow, 45, first met Falchuk, 46, on the set of Glee when she guest-starred on the Fox musical series multiple times between 2010 and 2014. The actress previously split from her ex-husband, Chris Martin of Coldplay, in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage and two children, finalizing their divorce in July 2016. Like Paltrow, Falchuk is also divorced with two children from a previous marriage.

On Instagram, Paltrow teased the upcoming issue of Goop Magazine, posting the black-and-white cover accompanied by a ring emoji.

Earlier in November, she stoked the rumors that she and Falchuk's engagement announcement was imminent by Instagramming a photo of him sitting with Martin with the hashtag #ModernFamily.

