Harper Lee, author of 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' dies at 89

Celebrated author Harper Lee died at the age of 89 in her beloved hometown of Monroeville, Alabama. Her 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning book "To Kill a Mockingbird" remains one of America's most culturally significant novels.

WUSA 6:58 AM. MDT October 16, 2017

