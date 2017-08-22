Homeless man helps save abducted baby from highway ledge

According to KSLA, police began searching for baby Elijah, who was believed to have been kidnapped and feared dead, after the child was discovered missing around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

MINDEN, Louisiana – Louisiana police said a man has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping after a 2-month-old, boy was found abandoned on the ledge of an overpass on Interstate 20.

Police said the man, 25-year-old, Kyshaun Wilson, abducted the boy from a family he knew. Police said Wilson said, ‘God told him to do it.’

According to CBS affiliate KSLA, police began searching for baby Elijah, who was believed to have been kidnapped and feared dead, after the child was discovered missing around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Wilson apparently gave the boy a bottle because he was crying before walking out of the house with the child.

A homeless man then called for help after Wilson told him what he had done.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said, "Scariest thing about it if he were able to roll off that ledge, he would have hit that concrete retaining ledge and probably would have rolled right out into the interstate."

Cropper said the child suffered only minor cuts. He was taken to Minden Medical Center to be checked out.

