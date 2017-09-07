This file photo from April 2016 shows the Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten, where planes arrive right on top of sunbathers and snorkelers. (Photo: Nancy Trejos, USA TODAY)

Hurricane Irma may have destroyed one of the world’s most famous airports as it moved across the northern Caribbean this week.

The Princess Juliana Airport on the island of Saint Martin was “hit hard, with what appeared to be sand washed up to parts of the main terminal and the building's roof extensively damaged. No aircraft were visible on the tarmac,” The Associated Press reports.

Images of the damage circulated on social media. Severe damage can be seen inside the airport, including check-in counters and terminal areas. Other images appear to show remnants of a jet bridge sitting no the airfield apron.





An aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma on Maho beach, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. (Photo: AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES)

The airport is famous in aviation circles for its runways that abut one of the island’s white sand, blue-water Caribbean beaches. That beach a popular spot for both tourists and aviation enthusiasts, who flock to the location for pictures of larger airlines landing overhead as Maho Beach looms in the background.

