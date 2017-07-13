The Chinese judicial bureau said Thursday that jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has died of multiple organ failure.
He was 61.
Liu, China's most prominent political prisoner, was diagnosed with liver cancer in May. After his cancer had entered the final stages, he was transferred to the hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang.
Exiled Chinese dissident Yu Jie, a close friend of Liu, said he was "very sad and angry" at the deterioration in his condition.
"In front of the world, Liu Xiaobo is being murdered by (Chinese President) Xi Jinping. Yet not a single Western political figure is condemning Xi Jinping," Yu said.
"This is a sign of the complete failure of Western human rights diplomacy," he said.
