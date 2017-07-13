A woman holds a candle as she attends a vigil for terminally-ill Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo (pictured on banner) in Hong Kong on June 29, 2017. Liu wants Chinese authorities to let him get treatment abroad, friends say, as officials said his cancer has spread throughout his body. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2009 for "subversion" after calling for democratic reforms, was released on medical parole after being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer last month, his lawyer said this week. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The Chinese judicial bureau said Thursday that jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo has died of multiple organ failure.

He was 61.

Liu, China's most prominent political prisoner, was diagnosed with liver cancer in May. After his cancer had entered the final stages, he was transferred to the hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang.

Exiled Chinese dissident Yu Jie, a close friend of Liu, said he was "very sad and angry" at the deterioration in his condition.

"In front of the world, Liu Xiaobo is being murdered by (Chinese President) Xi Jinping. Yet not a single Western political figure is condemning Xi Jinping," Yu said.

"This is a sign of the complete failure of Western human rights diplomacy," he said.

