Las Vegas Police audio: Active shooter...many people down
Radio communications from the Las Vegas Police Dept. as the mass shooting unfolded Sunday night captures the frantic moments faced by law enforcement officers as they determined where the shooting was coming from and stormed the gunman's room. (AP - Oct.
Associated Press , WUSA 10:37 AM. MDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 58 killed, 500 others injuredOct. 2, 2017, 2:13 a.m.
-
First victims identified in Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
How to help the victims of the Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 12:18 p.m.