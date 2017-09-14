Reported explosion and stampede at London subway station

Members of the emergency services work outside Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017, following an incident on an underground tube carriage at the station. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

London police and ambulances descended upon a subway station Friday after a reported explosion on a train standing at the platform in what police are calling a "terrorist incident."

London's Metropolitan Police said counterterrorism officers are leading the investigation into the incident at Parsons Green station, where "a number" of people have been injured.

Police said it's "too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command."

A commuter whose train was stopped at Parsons Green station said there was panic after a woman saw what appeared to be an explosion. The commuter, Richard Aylmer-Hall, said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews."

Social media users circulated an image that appeared to show a small bag or bucket on fire. Some people on a train may have have suffered facial burns after a white container exploded toward the rear of the train. They may also have been hurt in a stampede to leave the train. The image does not show much damage to the train.

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said people should "keep calm and go about their normal lives" as emergency services respond to the incident.

Johnson said it would be "wrong to speculate," and that police and transit authorities "are on it."

The London ambulance service said multiple crews were dispatched after they received a call at 8:21 a.m. local time Friday. Few details were released as emergency services rushed to the scene. The station was closed.

The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes.

We have a number of resources and specialists officers in attendance at the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station https://t.co/GYOEv6kMua pic.twitter.com/bdiCr4hWcZ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 15, 2017

USA Today contributed to this report.

