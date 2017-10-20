Millionaire opens his mansion to 70 orphans after Hurricane Irma

The game room. (Photo: Courtesy of Marc Bell)

Marc Bell and his wife, Jennifer, live in a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Boca Raton, Florida.

And based on this business mogul’s impressive resume, he most certainly earned every luxurious amenity.

At just 21 years old, Bell founded the web hosting company that eventually became Globix Corporation.

In 2004, he and a partner bought Penthouse magazine for $52 million and eventually acquired the networking side AdultFriendFinder.com.

He’s produced musicals and Broadway plays including “Jersey Boys,” “Rock of Ages” and “The Wedding Singer.”

And the list goes on and on.

But recently, Bell’s heart of gold has been gaining more attention than his business background and bank account.

In September, as Hurricane Irma ripped through parts of Florida, Bell received a frantic phone call from a local orphanage called SOS Children’s Village. He’s sat on the board for the past five years.

The facility, home to more than 70 children, was without power or water – and everyone was stranded.

Marc immediately asked if they needed help – and the answer was a resounding “yes.”





“I told them to bring everyone over to my house,” he explains. “And that we would figure it out from there.”

On Sept. 11, more than 70 children took refuge at Marc’s mansion – and the next three days were unforgettable.

“We took a bad experience and made it into a great one,” he says.

The children, ages 2 to 17, were entertained with clowns, balloons, manicures, movies, lessons from professional NBA players and enjoyed more than 800 meals.





“It was fun,” Bell says. “These kids have been through a lot of trauma … so we decided to give them a better way to deal with the storm.”

Three days later, the orphanage regained power – and it was a bittersweet moment.

“None of them wanted to leave,” Marc says. “I joked that the power went out again, and they all started cheering! But we are having them back soon for a big pool party. They’re like family now.”





Marc says he opened his massive doors to these kids because they’re America’s future.

“One of these kids can be our next president … or CEO of a Fortune 500 company … they deserve the same opportunities as you and I.”

Bell's mansion is currently on the market.

