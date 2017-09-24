One killed in mass shooting at Antioch church, Nashville police say

Emergency vehicles line the scene where multiple shots were fired at Burnette Chapel Church of CHrist Sunday, Sept 24, 2017 in Antioch, Tenn. (Photo: Andrew nelles/The Tennessean)

At least one person has been killed and seven others have been injured at a church shooting in Antioch.

The shooter was wounded and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the gunman opened fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, killing a woman and injuring six others. Another person was pistol whipped and has been taken to the hospital.

Around noon, Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, confirmed at least six to eight people have been injured and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

In a tweet from the Nashville Fire Department account, officials said the shooter was among eight people being treated for injuries. One victim was pistol whipped, according to police.

All of the wounded have been taken to area hospitals, the fire department says. The majority are older adults. "All of the wounded except for one is over the age of 60," the Nashville Fire Department said.

The church, which has a weekly service at 10 a.m., is located at 3890 Pin Hook Road.

The area around the church is shut down, while police continue their investigation.

A spokesman for police is expected to address media shortly.

