RAW VIDEO: 'They're shooting at us' Colo. woman records sheer terror in Vegas

Shannon Beck recorded this video as she tried to run from gunfire on the Las Vegas strip during a concert. She told 9NEWS she wanted to try to send a message to her friends in case she couldn't get out. 10/2/17.

KUSA 1:34 PM. MDT October 02, 2017

