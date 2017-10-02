Report: Tom Petty pulled off life support

Musicians Steve Ferrone (L) and Tom Petty perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Legendary musician Tom Petty is reportedly 'clinging to life' but not expected to live through the day after being pulled off life support, TMZ reports.

An earlier version of this story cited CBS News reporting Petty, 66, had died.

On Monday afternoon TMZ reported that Petty had been rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that emergency crews rushed to the rock legend's Malibu home and were able to get a pulse at the time but doctors at the hospital determined he had no brain activity. A decision was then made to pull him off life support, TMZ said.

TMZ later said that a report that the LAPD had confirmed Petty's death is inaccurate.

Petty was born in Gainesville, Florida.

Last week Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour with a set of performances at the Hollywood Bowl, according to the band's website.

Other musicians began sharing messages on social media Monday afternoon related to Tom Petty.

.@TomPetty... I love you so much. You are in my prayers. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Damn it. NO! Tom Petty got me thru this morning.... — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 2, 2017

I can't think of an important moment in my life without an accompanying Tom Petty song. Every night we walk off stage to his music. So sad. — Jason IsBOO (@JasonIsbell) October 2, 2017

