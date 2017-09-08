Stranger gives Florida shopper store's last generator

In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Katia (L) Hurricane Irma (C) and Hurricane Jose (R) on September 7, 2017 in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images, 2017 NOAA)

A Good Samaritan's act of kindness brought one Florida shopper to tears.

While getting ready for Hurricane Irma, Pam Brekke searched desperately for an emergency generator. She told local media that her father is on oxygen and can't be without power.

When she got to an Orlando Lowe's and waited to buy a generator, she watched another customer get the store's last one.

She broke down in tears and then her 'angel' stepped in.

Ramon Santiago had a generator in his cart and told her she could have it. The heartwarming moment, as the two hugged and Brekke cried, was captured by NBC Orlando affiliate WESH and ABC affilate WFTV.

"She need the generator," Santiago explained to reporters. "It's OK. No worry for them."

"I don't know him at all,'' Brekke said. "He's a stranger. He's an angel from God is what he is."

Hurricane Irma is expected to be a Category 4 storm when it hits the United States. On Thursday afternoon, the hurricane was twice as wise as the Florida peninsula.

