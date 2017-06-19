Anti-terror probe opened in Paris car attack

Police officers walk accross a sealed off area on June 19, 2017 on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, after a car crashed into a police van before bursting into flames. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas Samson (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON)

PARIS (AP) - A French security official says that the attacker on Champs-Elysees avenue is probably dead and the bomb squad is on the scene.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet says the driver whose car exploded as he tried to ram a police vehicle is "most probably" dead.

Brandet said bomb squads were still securing the scene. He said the attacker appeared to have acted deliberately.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the ramming of a police vehicle on Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue.

Paris police had said a security operation was underway in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and urged people to avoid the area.

The police department tweeted the warning Monday without providing further details. The high-end neighborhood is popular with tourists.

A subway station in the area is closed.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

BREAKING: Paris officials: Suspected attacker 'downed' after driving into police car on Champs-Elysees. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2017

