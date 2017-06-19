Suspect killed, 2 deputies hurt in Middle TN courthouse shooting

Law enforcement personnel work outside the Coffee County Justice Center in Manchester, Tennessee, site of a shooting on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo: Helen Comer/DNJ)

Two Coffee County Sheriff's deputies were injured in a shooting at the courthouse, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Monday afternoon.

The TBI tweeted the deputies are receiving medical attention.

Lucky Knott, a spokesman for the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, said an inmate at the courthouse grabbed a deputy's gun and started shooting. One deputy was shot in the stomach while the other injured his hand.

It wasn't immediately clear if the hand wound was a result of a gun shot or a struggle with the inmate.

A spokeswoman for Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga confirmed late Monday the hospital received one patient from the Coffee County shooting.

MORE: Two Coffee County deputies were injured in courthouse shooting and are currently undergoing medical treatment. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lX9s36YVJt — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 19, 2017

Although the TBI would not confirm the identity of the suspect, DeVine tweeted, "preliminary information indicates the suspect in the Coffee County courthouse shooting is deceased."

The courthouse is located in Manchester, Tennessee, roughly 65 miles southeast of Nashville. The first reports of the shooting came in around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman said the shooting occurred Monday afternoon and did not involve any city employees. As of 3:45 p.m. Norman confirmed there is no longer an ongoing threat.

Manchester resident PJ Stewart, 23, said saw someone run out of the courthouse who was barefoot and appeared to have a weapon. Stewart, who lives on Madison Street near the courthouse, said the person ran through his yard.

Across the street from the courthouse at a strip mall tanning salon, a witness said the area was surrounded by state troopers and local police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM