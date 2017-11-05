Texas church shooting - What we know

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Resident shot at and chased Texas church shooterNov. 5, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
'We ask for God's comfort': 26 dead in church…Nov. 5, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
Sutherland Springs church shooting: What we know nowNov. 5, 2017, 4:32 p.m.