Anyone care for a nice cold beer?
Finding the best draft beer, IPA or ale out there can be a fun and, at times, overwhelming task for beer lovers. The variety of options has grown so much that the game feels more like a treasure hunt for brewery fans.
To help you find your way to some of the best breweries in the country, The USA TODAY NETWORK asked Yelp to provide a list of the top breweries, determined by their reviewers. Yelp determined the "best" ones using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews, star rating and other factors.
Find the one closest to you or plan a trip to the most random one. Enjoy!
Anchor Brewing Company
With a five-star rating and 530 reviews, Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco gets the top spot on our list. The makers of the Anchor Steam Beer and the "Go West!" IPA offer a beautiful beer garden on the Bay Area with access to their craft beer selection and local food options.
If you need more than a taste, customers can buy growlers and six-packs to go.
IF YOU GO
Address: 1705 Mariposa St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Contact: (415) 863-8350
More info at anchorbrewing.com
Broken Compass Brewing
Has there ever been a better alternative to skiing or snowboarding while enjoying the Colorado mountains than drinking beer?
Broken Compass, rated five stars with 181 reviews, offers just that located in Breckenridge, Colo.
The makers of the Helles and Hefeweizen beers promise to expose customers to a wide variety of beer options and guarantee satisfaction. However, there’s no food at the brewery so bring your own if you wish.
IF YOU GO
Address: 68 Continental Ct, Unit B12, Breckenridge, CO 80424
Contact: (970) 368-2772
More info at brokencompassbrewing.com
There's no better way to spend a cloudy day than inside drinking great beer! And playing with puppies, obviously. We have 13 delicious brews on tap today including a new batch of IPA, the collaboration SCUBA sour and our brand new HefeRyeizen! #brokencompassbrewing #puppies #brewdog #brewdog #rainydays #supportlocal #craftbeer #drinklocal #getlost
Allagash Brewing Company
Best known for their flagship beer, the Allagash White ages their beer in oak barrels producing spontaneously fermented beers.
The brewery, rated four and a half stars with 431 reviews, opened in 1995 and is now available in 17 states and the District of Columbia. The brewery has become a popular tourist attraction in Maine and is rated four and a half stars with 426 reviews.
IF YOU GO
Address: 50 Industrial Way, Portland, ME 04103
Contact: (207) 878-5385
More info at allagash.com
Pure Project
To the folks at this San Diego brewery every beer is an art piece that tells a story. Pure Project mixes globally sourced ingredients and mixes them with a Southern California influence, creating unique and interesting flavors for patrons to enjoy.
The brewery holds a four and a half star rating with 291 reviews.
IF YOU GO
Address: 9030 Kenamar Dr, Ste. 308, San Diego, CA 92121
Contact: (858) 252-6143
More info at purebrewing.org
New Beer on tap today - Shine On Summer Session Ale on Nitro. .⠀ ABV: 4% / IBU: 25⠀ .⠀ DESCRIPTION: An easy drinking summer ale brewed in traditional North English Pale Ale Style. Maris Otter heirloom malt and Styrian Savinjski hops produce a balanced biscuity malt profile with flavors of earl grey tea, tobacco and subtle bitterness. #robstills
Georgetown Brewing Company
The makers of Manny’s Pale Ale, Georgetown started canning their beers in May 2017 after focusing strictly on draft distribution. They don’t have a brewpub on the premises but patrons can purchase kegs, cans, growlers and try their beer in their tasting room.
The brewery currently holds a five-star rating and 196 reviews.
IF YOU GO
Address: 5200 Denver Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
Contact: (206) 766-8055
More info at georgetownbeer.com
If you look up at the night sky and see a box of orange juice being ridden by a pineapple screaming across the stars, then you will have witnessed the essence of this lightly hazy rocket jockey of an IPA. On tap and in growlers at the brewery, but keep an eye out- we made a nice big batch to spread around!
Florida Keys Brewing Company
Labeled the Upper Keys' first microbrewery, this Florida business is a gem by the beach. Patrons can take tours of the property, enjoy a flight of their beers or take part in one of their many social events.
The brewery is currently rated five stars with 151 reviews on Yelp.
IF YOU GO
Address: 200 Morada Way, Islamorada, FL 33036
Contact: (305) 916-5206
More info at floridakeysbrewingco.com
Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling
Ranger Creek is a hybrid business making both craft beers and whiskeys in San Antonio. Patrons can learn about how the drinkery makes both during their brewery/distillery tour and then enjoy both craft beer and whiskey flight tastings when they're done. A dream come true for libation lovers.
Ranger Creek holds a four and half star rating and 169 reviews.
IF YOU GO
Address: 4834 Whirlwind Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217
Contact: (210) 775-2099
More info at drinkrangercreek.com
Argus Brewery
Argus’ Holsteiner Lager earned a Bronze Medal in the American-Style Amber Lager category at the Brewers Association 2016 World Beer Cup.
The Chicago brewery, rated five stars with 70 reviews, offers beer tours and promising an “authentic Chicago” attitude to its patrons.
IF YOU GO
Address: 11314 S Front St, Chicago, IL 60628
Contact: (773) 941-4050
More info at argusbrewery.com
MacLeod Ale Brewing Company
This Van Nuys Brewery brings fresh British ales to California. Their signature is the Cask Ale, a smoother beer with complex flavor you have to try if you visit. The brewery has a four and half star rating and 238 reviews.
And if you get stuck being the designated driver for your group, don't worry about it. Let someone at the brewery know and you'll get a free soda.
IF YOU GO
Address: 14741 Calvert St, Van Nuys, CA 91411
Contact: (818) 631-1963
More info at macleodale.com
Our asst. taproom manager @silverneedle is seeing Spoon at the bowl tonight! Where have you taken our beer this weekend?! . . . #macleodale #caskale #vannuys #cacraftbeer #californiacraftbeer #labrewers #labeer #independentbeer #independentbrewery #taproom #tastingroom #brewedfreshinvannuys #brewery #brewerylife #beergeek #beernerd #beerlife #beerstagram #spoon
Bear Roots Brewing Company
Like many of its forefathers, Bear Roots Brewing got its start in a garage. The makers of the Beart Heart, a Scotch Ale, and the Bear Cookie, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout, was created by home brewers for home brewers and offers a wide selection for beer fans in Vista, California.
Bear Roots currently holds a five star rating with 111 reviews.
IF YOU GO
Address: 1213 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92083
Contact: (760) 726-4204
More info at bearrootsbrewing.com
