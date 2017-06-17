Trooping the Colour with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

(L-R) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Jackson, 2017 Getty Images)

We're not going to sugar-coat it: This has been a dismal week on both sides of the Atlantic, with two mass shootings here and a devastating fire over there (on the heels of three terrorist incidents in the last couple of months).

In other words, we needed a Prince George and Princess Charlotte sighting more than ever.

And conveniently, due to Saturday's edition of the Trooping the Colour parade (marking the official observation of Queen Elizabeth II's 91st birthday), we got one.

The youngest royals were kept inside Buckingham Palace while parents Prince William and Duchess Kate hit the parade route. But they were clearly curious about all the hubbub.

Eventually, the rest of the royal family returned to the Palace — specifically the balcony — for the Royal Air Force's traditional flyover, the traditional finale to the Trooping the Colour festivities featuring lots of horses and troops clad in fiery red uniforms on parade.

After the Trooping, The Queen & members of The Royal Family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the @RoyalAirForce fly past. pic.twitter.com/xBSs6j9EG2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017

Check out the looks on their faces:

This year's edition was not as festive as usual, given the apartment-building fire, the bombing at Manchester Arena and the terrorist attacks on Westminster and London bridges, and the queen acknowledged that in her statement.

"Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, it is difficult to escape a very somber national mood," she wrote. But she ended on a note of determination: "Put to the test, the United Kingdom has been resolute in the face of adversity. United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favor, to support all those rebuilding lives so horribly affected by injury and loss."

A message from The Queen on Her Majesty's Official Birthday. https://t.co/vaKt5qj7IZ pic.twitter.com/Tv7t9aB3PV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017





