Trump says he's not happy with HHS Secretary Tom Price

US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (L), on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he is "not happy" with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.

And Trump says he let Price know it.

Asked whether he's planning on firing Price, Trump responded: "We'll see."

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He's also said he welcomes the review.

