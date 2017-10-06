TTYL, AOL Instant Messenger to sign off for good

Business concept male finger pointing delete key on a metallic keyboard (Photo: Thinkstock, daoleduc)

It's the end of an era...that most people probably thought was already over.

AOL is planning to shut down its Instant Messenger product for good on December 15, the company announced Friday.

Most people who were born in the 90's or late 80's remember AIM as the way they first chatted with friends online and likely stressed over how to create the perfect "away message." It was a tough task after all, putting a simple 'brb' just wouldn't cut it.

You also could know who your friends really were based on whether or not they were on your buddy list.

As we moved into the 2000's, AIM seemed to fade away as more people turned to texting, Twitter and Facebook to get their fix of emojis and internet slang. Lol.

But instant messenger has stuck around...until now. And they've decided its G2G.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

"AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed," Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at OATH, said in a statement.

And while AIM is going away, AOL says it's excited to continue "building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products for users around the world."

So, TTYL instant messenger, as you head off to join Myspace, Palm Pilots and floppy disks in the list of tech fads we'll never forget.

