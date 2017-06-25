UK police: 6 hurt as vehicle crashes into pedestrians

LONDON (AP) - Six people, including three children, were injured Sunday after a car ran into pedestrians outside a Newcastle sports center where people gathered to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Police said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

Northumbria Police said they arrested a 42-year-old woman, who remained in police custody. The force said it was not looking for other suspects. They say a full investigation was underway to determine what happened outside Westgate Sports Center in the northern English city of Newcastle on Sunday morning.

"There is nothing to suggest that this is terror-related," police said.

The ambulance service said three children and three adults were being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Video on social media, apparently taken minutes after the crash, showed dozens of people in Muslim dress, including children, screaming and rushing forward to see what happened.

A statement from the nearby Newcastle Central Mosque said the collision took place just as people were leaving Eid prayers.

Newcastle lawmaker Chi Onwurah, who said on Twitter that she was one of thousands celebrating Eid in the city, tweeted: "I was at the prayers earlier and there was so much joy and unity. Thinking of those affected by what I am told was terrible accident."

Britain is on high alert for terror-related incidents involving vehicles after a string of recent attacks. A man drove a van into Muslim worshippers leaving two London mosques on June 19, killing one and injuring others. Police said that was a terror attack directed at Muslims.

Police in Newcastle put extra officers on patrol to reassure people.

