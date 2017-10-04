Vegas survivor describes husband's final moments
Survivor of the mass shooting at Las Vegas, Heather Melton, of Tennessee, is crediting her husband for her survival. She told WKRN that her husband, Sonny, ultimately died of his injuries after shielding her from the barrage of bullets. (AP)
Associated Press/WKRN , WUSA 1:41 PM. MDT October 04, 2017
