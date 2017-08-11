Want gifts in bulk? There's a Costco registry for that

A Costco Wholesale warehouse location in Woodbridge, Virginia, January 5, 2016. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

This falls into the “I can’t believe it took so long category.”

Costco, the mecca of all bulk-buy goods, is now allowing customers to build wedding, baby and other occasion registries on its site.

That means you can ask your friends to purchase everything from diapers and formula in bulk to patio furniture for your new house or apartment.

You can set up a registry for a birthday or a college graduate, and literally nothing is off-limits.

Users can add appliances, computers, strollers, clothes, toys, shoes, outdoor playsets, medicines and myriad other items to their list.

The gift registry service is in partnership with MyRegistry.com and is free of charge. You do need to be a Costco.com member to add items to your registry/wish list however.

Happy shopping/registering.

