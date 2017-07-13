Yes, this Iowa bull got stuck in a large tractor tire

A bull at Weeping Fox Ranch in Hartley, Ia., got tangled in a large tractor tire. The ranch posted a video July 7 of the bull, which generated more than 536,000 views as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday. (Photo: Courtesy of Weeping Fox Ranch/Vogel Family)

DES MOINES - Forget the proverbial china shop. And we're just as confused as the bull in this viral video.

M.A.D. Confession, a show bull at Weeping Fox Ranch in the northwestern Iowa town of Hartley, appears to be tangled in a large tractor tire as shown in a video posted July 7 on the ranch's Facebook page.

Todd Vogel of Weeping Fox Ranch told the Des Moines Register on Thursday that Confession is an 11-month-old purebred Hereford bull — which speaks for his playful activity.

"Bulls that age are like teenage boys: They have endless energy and they're not happy till they're rolling something on the ground," Vogel said.

Vogel said that the ranch uses those large tires in the off-season (winter months) to feed their bulls, adding that "they like to stand in those and scratch their stomachs."

When the Vogel family discovered that Confession was wearing the tire, they wanted to capture the moment on video.

"New attire at the Weeping Fox Ranch for this Hereford bull," Todd Vogel's wife, Kris, is heard saying at the start of the 19-second clip. "Don't know how he did it, and I don't know how it's coming off."

The video has more than 536,000 views and 10,300 shares as of 2:15 p.m. CT Thursday. It was posted with the caption: "Crazy things that happen with silly bulls."

Todd Vogel said they put a bull halter on Confession, tied him up and put him in a cabin in the barn to try and remove the tire.

It wasn't as bad as you might assume.

"It took a little bit of wiggling, but we put it off over his tail and over his butt end," Todd Vogel said. "It really wasn't that big of a chore.

"… Honestly, since he cooperated, it was probably a five-minute deal."

For what it's worth: Confession was playing with the trouble-making tire the next day, Todd Vogel said.

"We never ever in our wildest dreams expected that to happen," Todd Vogel said.

