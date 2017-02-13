DENVER - Observed annually on Feb. 14, National Donor Day aims to raise awareness of the lifesaving benefits of organ, eye and tissue donation while reminding us of the importance of discussing the topic with loved ones.

Here in Colorado, there are over 2,500 patients on the waiting list to receive a lifesaving organ transplant, and thousands more could benefit from lifesaving and healing eye and tissue donations.

Set aside some time this National Donor Day to discuss organ, eye and tissue donation with your families. Sharing your decision to be a donor is one of the most important conversations you can have with loved ones.

When you join the organ, eye and tissue registry in Colorado your decision to be a donor ultimately takes priority over your family’s preferences. Making the decision for yourself in advance, and then sharing it with your family will make it easier for them during a very difficult time.

Don't wait. Start the conversation with your family now. They'll be glad you did.

You can learn more about the need for donation and how individuals can take action by visiting this site

