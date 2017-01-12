National Jewish Health gets $7 million donation for pediatric charity care

National Jewish Health's main hospital at Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Denver. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's National Jewish Health has received a $7 million donation from the family of a late businesswoman and former patient that will help financially struggling patients pay for pediatric care.

The money comes from the Molly Blank Fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. Molly Blank was a businesswoman who died in 2015 after being a patient at National Jewish, the nationally renowned respiratory hospital. Arthur Blank, her son, founded Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD), the national home-improvement retailer.

Molly Blank already had contributed $1 million in 1999 to build the Molly Blank Conference Center on the Denver campus. The new donation will go to help the roughly one-third of pediatric patients at the hospital who receive charity care.

“Children who come here for care often have life-threatening allergic and respiratory conditions, including eczema, food allergies and asthma. Families who are uninsured or underinsured suffer a tremendous burden when they worry about how to pay for treatment,” said Michael Salem, National Jewish president and CEO. “The Blank family’s investment helps to remove that burden and allows our patients and families to focus on healing.”

