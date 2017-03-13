Neighborhood baseball field under legal threat

A backyard baseball field is used for a fundaiser to help the local community of Arvada.

ARVADA - We have an update to a story we first brought you last year about an Arvada man who built a baseball field for neighborhood kids to use. In exchange, he encouraged them to bring canned food for a local food bank.

Now, a Jefferson County judge ruled the baseball field violates the county's SR1 Planning and Zoning policy.

According to Dave Brown, the property owner, the Planning and Zoning assistant director interpreted the policy as to not allow private baseball facilities because they are not specifically listed as an allowed use in the ordinance.

Brown argues otherwise.

Seven years ago, Brown converted his pasture off McIntyre Court into a baseball field. He built the field for his son and now invites local youth baseball teams to practice on the field for free.

The last two years, the field has played host to Brown's annual “Brownstown Dreamspark Food Drive, Fundraiser and Youth Baseball Game.” In exchange for the field, players and fans were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Arvada Community Food Bank.

However, not everyone is a fan of Brown’s backyard baseball field, particularly his neighbor across the street. Joe Jehn told 9NEWS teams practice on Brown’s field most nights during the week, and he’s tired of cars parking in front of his home.

