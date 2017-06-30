Nestlé Waters is expanding its Denver facility

(Photo: Michelle Limina, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Nestlé Waters North America is launching a new ReadyRefresh facility in Denver, a move that involves an expansion of 10,000 square feet to the company's 350,000-square-foot Denver facility, located in the northern part of the city, at 11700 E. 47th Ave.

ReadyRefresh is the company's online shopping and delivery service that provides beverage options directly to the homes of consumers and local businesses.

As part of the move, the company will increase its delivery truck fleet from two to 30 vehicles, serving customers in a 50-mile radius.

"We are excited to launch ReadyRefresh in Denver and increase our footprint in the thriving community,” said Henrik Jelert, e xecutive vice president of ReadyRefresh .

