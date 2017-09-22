Netflix in October: What's coming soon

Fuller House is back for season 3 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Two of the biggest shows on Netflix are returning this month.

New episodes of "Fuller House" are now streaming and the highly-anticipated second season of "Stranger Things" arrives October 27.

Academy Award-nominated director David Fincher has a new Netflix series "Mindhunter" that arrives October 13. The series is based on the non-fiction book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit," which follows a special FBI Unit as they try to get inside the heads of serial killers in hopes of catching them.

So as fall weather sets in, grab your remote and enjoy the new offerings coming to Netflix this month:

Available 9/22/17

Fuller House: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1

The Samaritan

Available 9/23/17

Alien Arrival

Available 9/25/17

Dark Matter: Season 3

Available 9/26/17

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4

Available 9/27/17

Absolutely Anything

Available 9/29/17

Big Mouth: Season 1

Club de Cuervos: Season 3

Gerald's Game

Real Rob: Season 2

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1

Our Souls at Night

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1

Available 9/30/17

Murder Maps: Season 3

Available 10/1/17

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight
Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Available 10/2/17

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Available 10/3/17

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Available 10/4/17

Raw

Available 10/5/17

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1

Schitt's Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

Available 10/6/17

ID-0: Season 1

Skylanders Academy: Season 2

Suburra: Season 1

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Word Party: Season 3

Available 10/7/17

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Available 10/10/17

Christina P: Mother Inferior

The Skyjacker's Tale

Available 10/11/17

Donnie Darko

Available 10/12/17

Fe de etarras

Available 10/13/17

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial

Kingdom of Us

MINDHUNTER: Season 1

Super Monsters: Season 1

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4

Available 10/15/17

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Available 10/17/17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Slasher: Guilty Party

Available 10/19/17

Wedding Unplanned

Available 10/20/17

1922

Haters Back Off: Season 2

One of Us

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

Wheelman

Available 10/23/17

Meet the Robinsons

While We're Young

Available 10/24/17

Wanted: Season 1

Wanted: Season 2

The Mist: Season 1

Available 10/25/17

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Available 10/26/17

Strange Weather

Available 10/27/17

Stranger Things 2

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Available 10/28/17

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Available 10/30/17

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States

Available 10/31/17

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1

