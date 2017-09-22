Netflix in October: What's coming soon

Two of the biggest shows on Netflix are returning this month.
New episodes of "Fuller House" are now streaming and the highly-anticipated second season of "Stranger Things" arrives October 27.
Academy Award-nominated director David Fincher has a new Netflix series "Mindhunter" that arrives October 13. The series is based on the non-fiction book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit," which follows a special FBI Unit as they try to get inside the heads of serial killers in hopes of catching them.
So as fall weather sets in, grab your remote and enjoy the new offerings coming to Netflix this month:
Available 9/22/17
- Fuller House: Season 3
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1
- The Samaritan
Available 9/23/17
- Alien Arrival
Available 9/25/17
- Dark Matter: Season 3
Available 9/26/17
- Bachelorette
- Night School
- Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
- Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4
Available 9/27/17
- Absolutely Anything
Available 9/29/17
- Big Mouth: Season 1
- Club de Cuervos: Season 3
- Gerald's Game
- Real Rob: Season 2
- Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1
- Our Souls at Night
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1
Available 9/30/17
- Murder Maps: Season 3
Available 10/1/17
- 88 Minutes
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Before MidnightBlood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cleverman: Season 2
- Death Sentence
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Generation Iron 2
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Ice Guardians
- Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
- Made of Honor
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Must Love Dogs
- Never Let Me Go
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- PJ Masks: Season 1
- Set Up
- The Reaping
- Tokyo Idols
- Tommy Boy
- Vanished
- Veronica
Available 10/2/17
- Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
- Sleeping with Other People
Available 10/3/17
- 13 Demons
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
Available 10/4/17
- Raw
Available 10/5/17
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1
- Schitt's Creek: Season 3
- The Fosters: Season 5
Available 10/6/17
- ID-0: Season 1
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2
- Suburra: Season 1
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
- Word Party: Season 3
Available 10/7/17
- Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
- Middle Man
Available 10/10/17
- Christina P: Mother Inferior
- The Skyjacker's Tale
Available 10/11/17
- Donnie Darko
Available 10/12/17
- Fe de etarras
Available 10/13/17
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial
- Kingdom of Us
- MINDHUNTER: Season 1
- Super Monsters: Season 1
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Babysitter
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4
Available 10/15/17
- Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
- LEGO: City: Season 1
- Money
- OtherLife
- She Makes Comics
- West Coast Customs: Season 6
Available 10/17/17
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
- Slasher: Guilty Party
Available 10/19/17
- Wedding Unplanned
Available 10/20/17
- 1922
- Haters Back Off: Season 2
- One of Us
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
- Wheelman
Available 10/23/17
- Meet the Robinsons
- While We're Young
Available 10/24/17
- Wanted: Season 1
- Wanted: Season 2
- The Mist: Season 1
Available 10/25/17
- The Hateful Eight
- The Final Master
- La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
Available 10/26/17
- Strange Weather
- Available 10/27/17
- Stranger Things 2
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Available 10/28/17
- Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Available 10/30/17
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States
Available 10/31/17
- Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs