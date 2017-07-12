New Belgium launches CSU-inspired beer

Courtesy: CSU Athletics

FORT COLLINS- - The New Belgium Brewery in Fort Collins has launched a Colorado State University-inspired beer called Old Aggie.

Before the green and gold were the Rams, they were the Aggies.

Cody Reif, the developer of the beer, is a three-time Colorado State graduate and Fort Collins native.

"Its a big deal. This is one of the beers that I'm most proud of, not just because of the liquid, but because of the association with the university" said Reif.

There was a ton of collaboration between the brewery and the university when it came to branding this beer. Reif thinks that the branding was "spot on".

A New Belgium Porch is going into the north end zone on the new on-campus stadium at CSU. And while university will be benefiting from sales on games days, Old Aggie is giving back to the students in more than one way. Six percent of all sales will be split up evenly towards athletic scholarships, alcohol education and the new fermentation program at CSU.

Old Aggie is only available in Fort Collins until August 15. Following that date, you can find it in Denver and all along the Front Range.

