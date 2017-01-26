The first foal of the season! A beautiful colt named Pete! Mom (Porsche) (Photo: Custom)

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- The Budweiser Clydesdales have a new family member!

He is the first foal of the season! A beautiful colt named Pete! Mom (Porsche) and baby are both doing great!

Pete was born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville. The ranch reports both mom and baby are happy and healthy.



