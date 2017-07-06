New fire restrictions as dry, hot weather continues

As the dry and warm conditions continue more restrictions are being put in place. The latest are for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

Officials there have enacted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for the areas in Boulder, Gilpin, Jefferson, Park and Clear Creek counties.

The fire restrictions apply to all of the Boulder Ranger District and the Clear Creek Ranger District.

While Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place, forest visitors cannot:

Build or maintain a fire or use charcoal, coal, or wood stoves, except within a developed recreation site (e.g., campgrounds where fees are charged).

Smoke, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.

Operate a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Weld or operate acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Use explosives, including fireworks.

Discharge a firearm EXCEPT a person possessing a valid Colorado hunting license lawfully involved in hunting and harvesting game.

Anyone who violates the rules could face a fines up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization.

The restrictions will stay in place until October 1, 2017 unless specifically rescinded.



© 2017 KUSA-TV