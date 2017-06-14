New lead in manhunt for escaped inmates | Truck stolen in Morgan Co.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are now looking for a truck that was stolen from the county where two escaped inmates were last seen.

Police are not sure if the stolen truck is related to the escaped inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.

CATCH UP | Manhunt continues for 'dangerous beyond belief' escaped inmates

A 2008 white Ford F-250 two-door with silver tool boxes on both side rails was stolen. The Georgia license plate is BCX5372.





The Oconee County Sheriff said the truck had a dent in the right rear quarter panel and is positively linked to the suspects.

11Alive has confirmed the GBI pulled surveillance video from the Chevron on 7 Islands Rd. in Buckhead, Ga. in Morgan County. It sits across from Martin Marietta Morgan County Quarry.

THE SEARCH

Police and law enforcement officials from throughout the Southeast continue to search for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers in Putnam County on Tuesday morning.

TIMELINE | Manhunt for escaped Putnam County inmates

A statewide manhunt has been underway since the incident, when authorities said Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe were being transported on a bus when they allegedly overpowered the guards, killed them and escaped.

(L) Donnie Russell Rowe (R) Ricky Dubose

After the shooting, the two are accused of carjacking a man and stealing his light green 2004 Honda civic. Police have not said said if they believe the fugitives are still with the Honda or if it has been located. Authorities have also not said if they believe the pair is still together.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WXIA-TV