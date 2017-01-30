New light rail line from Lone Tree to Aurora opens in February

(Photo: RTD)

DENVER - There is officially an opening date for the new light rail line between Lone Tree and Aurora.

RTD announced Monday that the R Line will start running on Feb. 24 after months of testing. The line was scheduled to open in late 2016, but delayed in part due to a problem with a circuit board.

The R Line will take passengers from the Lincoln Station in Lone Tree to the Peoria Station in Aurora, allowing them to connect with the A Line between Denver International Airport and Union Station.

The eight new stations on the R Line are mainly along Interstate 225 and will offer another public transportation option to places like the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the new Veterans Administration Hospital, RTD said.

This is RTD’s first line to debut since the B Line between Union Station and Westminster opened in July.

Both the A Line (which opened last April) and B Line have been plagued with glitches – something that has delayed the opening of the G Line in Arvada. This line will not open until issues with the train to DIA have been resolved.

Since the R Line is a light rail rather than commuter train, it does not use Positive Train Control, the safety system that authorities have blamed for many of the glitches on the A and B Lines.

You can learn more about the R Line (including how much it costs to ride) here: http://bit.ly/1Lup2zR

