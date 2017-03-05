KUSA
Close

New message on North Carolina billboard: 'Much ado about nothing'

New Message On Winston-Salem Billboard: 'Much Ado About Nothing'

WFMY News 2 Digital and Jessica Mensch, WFMY 3:32 PM. MST March 05, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The message on a North Carolina billboard that caused an international internet firestorm has been replaced. 

The Winston-Salem billboard read 'Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It'.

The sponsors never came forward to say what exactly the message meant until Saturday. 

WATCH: Billboard Stirs Debate, Protest

The anonymous sponsor(s) had a new one put up and call the 'Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It' message a social experiment.

A group upset about the billboard is planning to put one of its own up in protest.

On its website, the group says it's chosen their message - "People of Quality Don't Fear Equality."

They plan to put up their slogan on Business 40 as soon as they can raise the money.

WATCH: Group Holds Rally Against Billboard

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories